Today's Forecast: Cloudy early, with afternoon sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Clouds will gradually clear today, with afternoon sunshine expected. Highs will still be cooler than average, in the mid 70s, but pleasant. It will be breezy at times during the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph at times. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible north and east of Grand Rapids this afternoon as the center of a low pressure passes by, but many stay dry. Tomorrow will be dry with highs in the upper 70s. A big warm-up is ahead late this weekend and beyond as a ridge of high pressure builds, with an extended stretch of dry but increasingly hot and humid weather through next week. Highs Saturday will be in the low 80s, with upper 80s Sunday and a stretch of 90 degree days expected from Monday through much of next week. With increasing humidity the heat index will rise to near 100 each day as well.

TODAY: Cloudy early, with afternoon sunshine. Isolated shower possible north/east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: W 10 - 15 mph, gusts to 25.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy early, with increasing clouds toward dawn. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: NW 5

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and even warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and heat index around 95 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index near 100 degrees at times.

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