Today's Forecast: Cloudy & cooler, widespread snow arrives this afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: All eyes are on the winter storm arriving after the morning commute today. Our weather team has been diligently tracking where the heaviest snow could occur. Our forecast models have had a difficult time with the exact track of this system, however they are starting to agree that the heaviest snow will fall south of I-96 and closer to I-94. While most of the precipitation will be wet, heavy snow, there's a chance for a wintry mix. Winds will strengthen as this system arrives, as well, with gusts up to 45 mph. Travel impacts are likely, especially for the Friday evening commute. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES and WINTER STORM WARNINGS have been posted for parts of West Michigan from 2 P.M. Friday until 4 A.M. Saturday. For more information on this approaching storm, click HERE. Dry conditions return this weekend with seasonable conditions. There's a small chance for some light rain or snow on Monday. Make sure to stay up to date on later forecasts! Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Winter weather arrives! Cloudy and windy with accumulating snow likely. There may be some minor rain or freezing rain at times, but icing is NOT likely. Total accumulation for Grand Rapids will be between 3" to 6". Snow accumulation between Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and Lansing could range between 6" to 10". Isolated higher amounts are possible. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds east-northeast at 15 to 30 mph. Gusts 40/45 mph possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, snow showers begin to taper. Lows in the upper 20s to around 30. Winds north/northwest at 15 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

