Today's Forecast: Cloudy, cooler, rain likely

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for cloudy and cooler conditions today with rain showers developing. We may see a few thunderstorms as well. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side, especially this afternoon and evening near and south of I-94. Cooler air behind the front brings highs back into the "seasonable seventies" for the middle to end of the week. A few additional areas of showers are possible Friday with another wave of low pressure. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Cloudy and cooler with showers/storms likely. Rain may be steady to moderate at times, and storms could be gusty. Highs in the mi/upper 70s at/around midnight, then falling into the 60s the remainder of the day. Winds southwest/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few lingering evening showers/storms...especially south/east of Grand Rapids, otherwise partly/mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. A few morning showers may linger south and east of Grand Rapids along a stalled front. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance o P.M. and nighttime showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

