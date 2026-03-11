Today's Forecast: Cloudy , cooler, rain and snow showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for cloudy and cool conditions today with rain showers, maybe mixing with some snow showers this afternoon as temperatures fall into the 30s. Sunshine returns on Thursday, but it will be brief and it will be cool with highs only around 40. Another Alberta Clipper system arrives on Friday. This will spread rain and snow across the area. There may be some minor, grassy accumulations in spots. This system will generate very windy conditions with inland gusts to 40/45, but gusts at the lakeshore may top or exceed 50 mph. Most of Saturday looks dry, but Saturday night into Sunday another system arrives. This systems bears watching as we are currently seeing two different forecast model solutions and possibilities. One, would be a rain/snow mix. Two, several inches of accumulating snow could be possible from Grand Rapids northward if colder air wraps in. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts. Overall, the next several days into next week appear much colder...a huge change from the record highs we experienced on Monday. In fact, next week we may not get out of the 20s Monday and Tuesday...a reminder we're still in winter.

TODAY: Cloudy and cooler with rain showers likely. May mix with or change over to snow showers or snowflakes this afternoon. Highs temperatures early in the 40s. then falling this afternoon. Winds east/west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, but decreasing clouds and becoming breezy overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs around 40. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain and snow showers likely. Very windy. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds may gust to 45/50 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Becoming mostly cloudy in the evening with the chance of rain/snow showers or wintry mix late. Highs around 40.

SUNDAY: Rain and snow showers likely. Some accumulation of snow is possible north of Grand Rapids. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and sharply colder with snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Highs in the upper 20s.

