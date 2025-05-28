Today's Forecast: Cloudy, cooler, few showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will be cooler and likely the wettest day of the week with steady showers through portions of the day. Our forecast model continue to back off on the amount of precipitation this system will produce! Many communities will pick up only a quarter up to a half an inch by the time this system moves out on Thursday. Temperatures will stay cool behind this system Thursday with a lingering shower possible and highs in the mid/upper 60s. Friday will be a bit warmer, with the chance for an isolated shower or thundershower in the evening as a cold front slides through the state with highs in the low/mid 70s. Much of the upcoming weekend should be dry with highs in the low 70s. Sunday kicks off the month of June! A shift to a warmer weather pattern is likely through the first week of the new month. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Cloudy and cooler with a few rain showers likely through the day. Severe weather NOT likely. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds east-northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A shower possible. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds west/northwest at 6 to 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower/storm in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs around 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube