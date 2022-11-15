Today's Forecast: Cloudy, cold, snow develops

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our next weather system will move into Michigan from the south, bringing a chance for snow Tuesday and Wednesday. We expect accumulations to vary based on area. South of I-94 will have the least accumulation, with most locations under an inch. The bullseye is around I-96, where up to 3 inches of fresh snow by Wednesday afternoon is possible. However, the majority of West Michigan is likely to receive between 1 to 2 inches of snow. Even colder air dives in on Thursday, leading to daytime high temperatures on Friday and this weekend in the 20s. That may drive heavier lake effect snow between Thursday night, Friday, and Saturday with several inches of accumulation possible. Our forecast models are indicating our winds during this time frame may be west-northwesterly, which would drive the snow to the U.S. 131 corridor and perhaps even further east. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts. Get more by downloading the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Cloudy, cold, snow showers develop. One to two inches possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for light rain and snow, transitioning to scattered snow showers in the evening. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers. Highs in the middle 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of lake effect snow showers. Accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of lake effect snow showers. Accumulations possible. Highs in the middle 20s.

