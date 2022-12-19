Today's Forecast: Cloudy, cold, few flurries

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Lake Effect totals surpassed a foot of snow in many areas of West Michigan! Meanwhile, areas like Battle Creek received under 2 inches. Dry skies return today with only a few flurries before another wave of lighter snow is likely tonight into Tuesday morning, especially along/north of I-96. Look for a blast of Arctic air later this week! Daytime highs will only be in the lower 20s with overnight lows in the teens. This blast of cold air looks to be part of a larger system. We are tracking more potential widespread snow accumulations into Christmas Weekend! Looking for information on whether we could see a White Christmas? Click here for more on whether we could see a White Christmas! Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates as Christmas gets closer. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and dry. Highs in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 20s.

THURSDAY: Chance of snow showers and cold temperatures! Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High temperatures in the lower 20s.

