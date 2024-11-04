Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, mild, rain likely

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for a warm, windy, and a couple of unsettled days coming up here before things quiet down midweek. We expect breezy and mild conditions today and Tuesday as a frontal system lifts into the Great Lakes. Strong south/southwest winds will drive our high temperatures the next two days into the upper 60s to near 70! Today will start off with some showers, but there are indications there may be a lull in the afternoon. Hold onto your hats and ballots on Election day as gusts will be around 40 mph with scattered showers. It's looking likely we will likely see an inch or two of widespread rain throughout West Michigan, which will put a bit of a dent in the drought that has developed over the last 2 months. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES remain in effect on Lake Michigan through tonight. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, mild with rain likely. A rumble of thunder also possible. Highs in the middle to upper 60s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, and mild with a few showers. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the low/mid 60s. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, windy, and warm with showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Winds south/southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs around 60.

