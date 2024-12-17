Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, cooler

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with early highs around 40, then steady most of the day in the mid/upper 30s. A Canadian clipper system coming in tonight and early Wednesday brings back the chance for light rain and snow, although accumulations will be minor (probably an inch or less). Another shot of cold air and moisture brings potential for widespread light snow showers Thursday P.M. and night as another. more potent clipper system arrives. This one may drop a quick 1" to 3", with the heaviest occurring north of Grand Rapids. Friday through the weekend will be mainly dry, with lake effect snow possible near the immediate shoreline each day. Much colder air swings into West Michigan for the weekend with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs in the 20s. There are indications that a major warm up will occur the week between Christmas and New Years. Forecast models are showing high temperatures that could be into the 50s! Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and turning cooler. Highs in the lower 40s early, then steady in the mid/upper 30s most of the day. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light rain/snow showers developing. Lows around 30. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for light rain/snow showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with P.M. and nighttime snow developing as our next clipper system arrives. Total accumulation of 1" to 3" possible, with the highest amounts north of Grand Rapids. Highs in the low 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, especially near the lakeshore. Highs in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube