Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, cool, occasional showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today is another WEATHER READY ALERT DAY! An unseasonably cool pattern continues in West Michigan this week. Occasional batches of rain showers will continue off/on today as a low pressure system moves to our south. Another quarter to a half inch of rain is possible, bringing the rain total for this event to around an inch areawide. Breezy east-northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph will continue as well, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Isolated showers are possible Thursday and Friday as well but will not be as widespread. Temperatures stay cool this week, in the upper 50s and low 60s, which is at least 10 degrees below average. It will also be breezy. More sunshine and a warm up return this weekend, with a mostly dry Memorial Day expected and highs in the upper 60s. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: WEATHER READY ALERT DAY! Cloudy, breezy, and cool with occasional off/on showers and drizzle likely. A rumble of thunder possible, but no severe weather is expected. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds east-northeast 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the low/mid 40s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool with a few light morning showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

MONDAY/MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

