Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, cold, few snow showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Light spotty snow showers and flurries continue today with breezy and cold conditions. Be careful driving or walking as slippery spots are likely. We don't expect temperatures above freezing in the foreseeable future. Steadier lake effect snow arrives on Friday with another 1" to 2" likely, especially along/west of U.S. 131. The biggest weather story unfolding is a huge shift in the weather pattern, bringing a return to sharply colder air and periods of snow for this first week of 2025. High temperatures through next week will be in the 20s, and mornings in the teens. Breezy northwest winds each day will make lake effect snow showers likely, and pull the feels like temperatures down into the teens. If you are a winter weather lover, this cold pattern looks to be in place through at least the middle of January. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold with a few light spotty snow showers or flurries. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills in the teens.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers, especially along/south of the I-94 corridor. Lows in the lower 20s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold with light lake effect snow showers likely. An inch or two is likely, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills in the single digits and teens.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of light snow showers. Highs in the low 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 20s.

