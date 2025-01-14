Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, cold, snow likely

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: An Arctic Air mass is here in West Michigan with frigid temperatures, gusty winds and widespread snow showers. Heavier snow bands will ignite this morning as some upper level energy pivots though the Great Lakes. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 1 A.M. tonight for most locations. Stronger winds will push lake effect snow showers inland, with many areas picking another 1" to 3" through tonight. Highs today will be stuck in the teens with feels like temperatures at/below zero in the single digits. Light snow showers or flurries may continue into Wednesday morning, with temperatures moderating back into the low/mid 30s by Thursday and Friday. It looks like cold temperatures, including another true Arctic blast and additional snow chances are likely next week with highs only in the single digits and wind chills in the double digits below zero. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cold with snow likely. Another 1" to 2" likely. Some blowing and drifting snow will create challenging travel conditions at times, especially in rural areas. Highs in the mid/upper teens. Wind chills at/below zero in the single digits.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers likely. Another inch or so possible. Lows in the teens. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Light morning snow showers or flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph. More light snow possible Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with light snow showers. A bit warmer. Highs in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Another blast of Arctic air begins to arrive. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper teens to near 20.

MONDAY: This will be the coldest air of the season as the core of Arctic air infiltrates the Great Lakes and much of the country. Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold with a chance of snow showers. Highs only in the single digits with wind chills in the double digits below zero.

