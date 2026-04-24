Today's Forecast: Cloudy and warm, with P.M. showers and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Our Friday starts cloudy with a few spotty, light rain showers around this morning. Then a more widespread wave of showers and thunderstorms will move in by early this afternoon continuing through this evening. Portions of West Michigan are now highlighted in a Marginal risk (level 1/5) for severe weather, meaning a storm or two could be strong producing gusty winds. Rain totals from this system have trended downward, now looking to be around half an inch or less. Highs today will reach the low/mid 70s. Temperatures remain above average through the weekend in the middle to upper 60s, and we'll enjoy lots of sunshine. Looking into early next week, a system will impact West Michigan Monday into Tuesday with more rain/storms likely.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few morning showers. Scattered/widespread showers likely this afternoon into this evening with a few strong thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds S/SW at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Few lingering showers early, then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds N/NE at 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of P.M./nighttime showers/storms. Highs in the upper 60s near 70.

TUESDAY: Lingering showers early, otherwise mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s near 60.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the middle 50s.

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