Today's Forecast: Cloudy and Rain for Father's Day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Today marks the first day of summer, but it certainly won't look or feel like it. While there may be a few breaks of sunshine this morning, clouds will steadily increase as an approaching system moves closer. Rain showers are expected to spread from southwest to northeast this afternoon continuing through the evening, with the steadiest and heaviest rain expected south of I-94. Any outdoor Father's Day plans may want to be moved indoors. Monday and Tuesday will be dry with plenty of sunshine, but we will see a few additional rain and storm chances towards the second half of the week. The cooler, below-average temperature trend continues this week with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s. There's a good chance we'll finally start to warm back up by next weekend with highs in the 80s. Long range temperature models continue the warming trend heading into July!

TODAY: Increasing clouds with P.M. showers and storms. Highs in the low 70s. Wind S at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind E at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Chance showers early, then gradual clearing turning partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind NE at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer, highs around 80.

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