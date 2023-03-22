Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and mild with P.M. and night rain

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast today with rain developing by late afternoon/evening. Showers and thunderstorms develop from the southwest after 3 p.m. today, shifting into the I-96 corridor during this evening’s commute. Rain will continue to fall overnight through Thursday morning/midday. Most of the region is expected to pick up between 0.25" to .75" of rain by late Thursday morning. The lightest amounts will be north of Grand Rapids. The FOX 17 Weather Team is currently tracking a potentially larger system for Saturday, which could bring a mix of rain and snow. Accumulating snow is likely (especially along/north of I-96). Any snow accumulation will quickly melt on Sunday as warmer air and sunshine return. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for how much snow you could receive over the weekend. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light rain or drizzle possible during the day, but more widespread, steadier rain arrives this evening/overnight. There may be a few rumbles of thunder from Grand Rapids southward. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers likely. A rumble or two of thunder also possible from Grand Rapids southward. Lows near 40. Winds south/southwest/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers likely in the morning. Dry skies return in the afternoon with some late day/evening clearing possible. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy with a mix of rain and snow. Accumulating snow is possible, especially north/west of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds may gust as high as 40/45 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube