Today's Forecast: Cloudy and breezy with possible late day sun

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and breezy conditions are in the forecast for West Michigan today with highs in the lower 30s. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph at times for the first half of the day. A few flurries are possible mostly this morning near the lake shore with otherwise mostly cloudy skies to start the day. Any snow accumulation will only add up to a light dusting. Clouds gradually break up late this afternoon / evening extending into Saturday, delivering partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover returns on Sunday with high temperatures climbing to the lower 40s. Keep your rain gear handy next week. A system brings widespread rain showers starting Monday afternoon lasting into Tuesday and another wintry mix set up on Thursday. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Flurries possible closer to the immediate lakeshore and south/west of Grand Rapids through the morning. Becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the afternoon, especially inland. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds north at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 20 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain develops in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with wintry mix chances. Highs in the upper 30s.

