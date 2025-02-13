Today's Forecast: Cloudy and breezy with light snow showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in place for our lakeshore counties until 1 P.M. this afternoon. This includes Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, and Kalamazoo. Another 1" to 2" of snow may fall in these locations today from lake effect snow. Valentine's Day evening brings the potential of more snow during the evening and at night. Your dinner plans are safe, but be aware that several more inches of snow are possible Friday evening into Saturday. Early indications are that another 2" to 5" may fall. Additional accumulations are possible Sunday into Monday. Cold air is likely holding on through the end of February. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with lighter snow showers through about midday. Another 1" to 2" may fall along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills in the single digits and teens. Some blowing and drifting snow possible.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies this evening, but becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Party sunny to mostly cloudy with evening/night snow developing. Another 2" to 4" likely. Highs in the low/mid 20s. Winds southwest/southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with snow likely. Another 1" to 2" possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the low/mid 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the middle teens.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper teens.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper teens.

