Today's Forecast: Clouds thicken, chance P.M. showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: This weekend, overall, will feature more clouds than we've seen in recent days, but still somewhat quiet and comfortable. Temperatures will be close to 70 (but much cooler at the lake). There is a chance we could see a few passing showers/sprinkles as an upper level disturbance floats through the Great Lakes. A storm system on Monday continues to track farther south, so we'll hold on to the chance for light rain in locations near and south of I-94 and push dry conditions to the north. Temperatures continue to trend upward into the middle of next week eventually reaching highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

TODAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise gradually becoming mostly cloudy. A chance for light afternoon showers or sprinkles. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers/sprinkles possible. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A morning shower/sprinkle still possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for light rain, especially near and south of I-94. Highs in the lower 70s, although it may be warmer in locations north of I-96 with less cloud cover and reduced rain chances.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

