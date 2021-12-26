Today's Forecast: Clouds increase this afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Good morning, West Michigan! It's a chilly start to your Sunday morning, with your out-the-door temperatures in the middle 20s. We start off with plenty of sunshine, but clouds are on the increase by this afternoon. Our next system arrives late tonight into early Monday morning. Precipitation will begin as snow, transitioning over to freezing rain and then rain. This will create very slick travel conditions early Monday morning for commutes. Another similar system moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Looking for a cool down? Cooler air is showing up on models toward the New Year.

TODAY: Increasing cloud cover, becoming mostly cloudy in the evening. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds from the north / northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: A system moves in, bringing a wintry mix. Initially snow, transitioning to freezing rain and rain. Strong winds from the east / southeast at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

TOMORROW / MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with an early morning wintry mix/rain chance. Slick travel conditions likely. Isolated light rain in the afternoon, becoming drier in the evening. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A system develops in the afternoon and evening, with a mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A few stray showers possible in the morning, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

