Today's Forecast: Clouds increase ahead of overnight rain chances

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Cloudy today with temperatures rising to the lower 60s. The chance for rain develops late in the evening and overnight Monday morning, with showers arriving from the south. Any chance for rain will initially be towards I-94, with a better chance for widespread showers overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Rain sweeps out of West Michigan Monday afternoon, leaving mostly cloudy skies for HALLOWEEN trick-or-treating and a few lingering showers. Temperatures will be in the 50s for Halloween. We're in for a warmup with sunshine and lower to middle 60s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Another system brings chances for rain Friday into Saturday. Stay tuned with FOX 17 by downloading the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny early. Clouds thicken late with the chance of showers overnight. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Chances for showers. More widespread south of I-94. Lows reach the middle 40s. Light winds.

MONDAY / HALLOWEEN: Chance of showers early, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle and upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

