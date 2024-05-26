Today's Forecast: Clouds build, afternoon storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Sunday will start with filtered sunshine and a strong southeast breeze, helping us warm to the upper 70s near 80 degrees before showers and storms roll in. West Michigan falls under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather on Sunday north of I-94, and a SLIGHT RISK south of I-94. Click here for a complete analysis of Sunday's severe weather potential. Storms are likely to arrive after 3 p.m. Sunday. Isolated showers will be possible on Memorial Day and Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 60s. More pleasant weather returns midweek. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Increasing cloud cover through the day. Shower and thunderstorm chances return mid-late afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East-southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wave heights 1 to 3 feet, but choppy within any thunderstorm.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and breezy. Lows in the middle to upper 50s.

MONDAY/MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Cooler and breezy, too. Highs in the upper 60s. West-northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Lake Michigan wave heights between 4 to 6 feet.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

