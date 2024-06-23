Today's Forecast: Clearing skies, less humid

WEST MICHIGAN — Forecast from Fox 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: A cold front passed through West Michigan overnight, drawing in cooler and more comfortable air to end the weekend and start the work week. A few showers will linger into the morning hours, but we will enjoy afternoon sunshine with highs only reaching the upper 70s! Dew points by the end of the day will be in the lower 60s, meaning less humidity into Monday. Monday will be dry, sunny, and calm with highs in the lower 80s. Tuesday brings another system, and we will have to watch for strong to severe storms as some are under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather. Stay alert with FOX 17 News.

TODAY: A few morning showers, otherwise afternoon sunshine and a breezy northwest wind. Cooler and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some may be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: A few A.M. showers and storms, otherwise gradual clearing skies. Highs near 80 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

