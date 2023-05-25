Today's Forecast: Clearing skies and a little cooler

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures with highs in the mid/upper 60s. Overnight into Friday expect another chilly night with temperatures dropping back into the 30s. Another frost advisory can be expected. Warmer air and sunny skies are on tap for Friday and the weekend. Your Memorial Day Weekend looks ideal with temperatures in the 80s. There are indications that we could see our first 90 degrees next week. Get outside and enjoy! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the middle/upper 60s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 15.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Frost advisory expected. Lows in the mid/upper 30s. Wind east-northeast light.

FRIDAY: Sunny, seasonable, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

