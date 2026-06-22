Today's Forecast: Clearing and Warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Other than a few spotty lingering showers, last night's rain will move out early this morning and the rest of the day will be dry with some sunshine. Temperatures will take a step up with highs in the mid/upper 70s. More nice weather comes Tuesday with similar temperatures. Midweek, a storm system will bring scattered showers and storms through West Michigan Wednesday into Thursday. Severe weather is not expected with these storms at the moment, but we'll keep an eye on it. Temperatures will remain below average in the 70s through this week. It does look like we'll start to warm up by the weekend and last into the following week with highs back in the 80s... feeling more like summer!

TODAY: Chance spotty showers early, then gradual clearing turning partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Wind NNE at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low/mid 50s. Wind N at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Wind NNW at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with chance showers and warmer. Highs in the low 80s.

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