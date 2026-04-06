Today's Forecast: Chilly with a chance for light mixed precipitation

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: You may see a few raindrops or snowflakes around early this morning during your AM commute, otherwise we're starting the work week under a mostly cloudy sky. There will be mixed precipitation around this afternoon in the form of rain or snow showers as a weak disturbance passes through. Highs will be in the low/mid 40s, with a breezy NW wind 15-25mph. Temperatures drop into the low 20s tonight under a partly cloudy sky, but wind chills will be held to the teens. It will feel very cold, so bundle up tomorrow morning. High pressure moves in on Tuesday leading to a quiet and sunny day. However, it will be our coldest day of the week with highs around 40. We start to warm back up on Wednesday through the rest of the week!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain/snow showers possible early this morning and again towards the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Breezy NW winds 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the lower 20s and wind chills in the teens.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and quiet. Coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 30s/low 40s. Winds light/variable.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Chance rain showers and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s near 60.

FRIDAY: Chance AM rain showers, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Chance rain showers. Highs in upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Chance rain showers and warm. Highs in mid/upper 60s!

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