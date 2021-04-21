Today's Forecast: Chilly temperatures with a mix of clouds and sun

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Drier conditions move into all of West Michigan overnight resulting in a partially clearing sky throughout the overnight hours. Wednesday and Thursday mornings, we expect a hard freeze with low temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 20s. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning through Thursday morning for all of West Michigan. Wednesday through Friday will be much brighter with more sunshine. Temperatures will warm gradually to near 60 by Friday. Early trends indicate even warmer temps on the way for early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Chilly start with hard freeze likely. Partly cloudy and cold with a few sprinkles/flurries. A few rain & snow showers possible south. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds northwest at 7 to 14 mph.

THURSDAY: Hard freeze likely with morning temps in the 20s, otherwise partly cloudy and warmer. Temperatures rebound slowly with highs near 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: Beautiful weather returning with temperatures around 60 and some sunshine!

SATURDAY: Chance for scattered showers with highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

