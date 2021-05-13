Today's Forecast: Chilly start leading to warmer temperatures with sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A stable area of high pressure will dance around the Great Lakes region through the end of the week. Its presence will bring us plenty of sun during the day and clear skies at night. While afternoon high temperatures will feature a gradual warm up, the nights will still be cool. A Frost Advisory has been in place for much of the region this morning, so you'll want to cover any tender vegetation. By the weekend, there will be a bit more cloud cover, but temps will also be warmer, near 70. The overall weather pattern looks to change next week and become warmer and possibly more active.

TODAY: Frosty start; otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and calm winds. Frost possible. Lows in the middle to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 70.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 70s.

