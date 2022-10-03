Today's Forecast: Chilly start leading to mild temps with sunny skies

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Candace Monacelli: This work week looks to be average in nature, with dry skies remain through today and Tuesday and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Patchy frost will be around this morning, but overnight lows will remain in the 40s or 50s through Friday. The next chance of rain is expected to arrive Thursday with an approaching cold front. Scattered rain showers are possible on Thursday and will linger into Friday with Lake-effect rain showers and additional cloud cover possible. High will be in the low 70s Wednesday, only to tumble back to the lower 50s on Friday. We could even potentially see our first widespread freeze by the start of the weekend. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the middle 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Light calm winds. Lows near 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s, low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of a few showers. Highs tumble into the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube