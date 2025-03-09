Today's Forecast; Chilly morning will give way to a milder afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: After a chilly start to the day, milder air begins to build into West Michigan. Plenty of sunshine will prevail today, with highs in the low 50s. The overall pattern for the week ahead will feature dry and unseasonably warm air, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected each day through the end of the week. Temperatures may approach 60-degrees in some locations tomorrow, but generally highs will climb into the upper 40s to low 50's most days in the week ahead. Temperatures will be cooler near Lake Michigan each day. The next impactful weather event arrives Friday night into Saturday with the potential for the first round of thunderstorms for the season as the weekend begins. Remember that we have made the transition into DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME so it will remain darker later in the morning, but sunset times are now after 8 o'clock in the evening! Make sure you have set all of your clocks ahead an hour, so you're not running late! Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast update.

TODAY: DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME has started! Sunrise 8:04 a.m. Sunset 7:42 p.m. Chilly start. Breezy and milder. Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. (Cooler near Lake Michigan) WINDS: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and cold tonight, with lows in the low 30s. WINDS: SW 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny to Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-upper 50s. (Cooler near Lake Michigan) WINDS: SW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with highs near 50-degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid-upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the mid-upper 60s

SATURDAY: Windy and warm with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube