Today's Forecast: Chilly morning temperatures; otherwise warmer with sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: An area of high pressure will meander around the Great Lakes through the end of this week. Its presence will bring us plenty of sun during the day and clear skies at night. Afternoon high temperatures will be around 70 each day, today through Sunday. This weekend features more clouds, but still mainly dry conditions. There is a very small chance for a few sprinkles Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but most areas will not see any wet weather. By Monday, a warm front will be trying to lift north, but it'll be limited in how far north it can actually get. At this point in time, I'll say the best chance for some rain is near and south of I-96. If it doesn't rain at your house on Monday, you may have to wait until the end of next week for the next chance of wet weather.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Possibly frosty conditions most likely north of I-96, but depends on cloud cover. Lows in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of a P.M. shower/sprinkle. Highs around 70.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for light rain, especially near and south of I-96. Highs in the lower 70s although, it may be warmer in locations north of I-96.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

