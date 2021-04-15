Today's Forecast: Chilly and breezy with early light rain and possible wet snowflakes

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Scattered light showers can stick around through the first half of Thursday with possibly some wet snowflakes mixing in before drier air pushes into the region. Temperatures stay cool, only reaching the upper 40s. Clouds may hold for a while on Friday but some sunshine should get into the mix before days end. Temperatures will rebound back into the 50s for the Friday through Sunday with limited rain chances on Saturday. It appears as though average, to slightly below average temperatures are likely for much of the remainder of the month.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers mainly in the morning, perhaps a few wet flakes mixing in especially north of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting higher at times.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with some breaks for sun developing by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. An isolated afternoon rain shower is possible.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s

MONDAY: Increasing cloud cover leading to late evening and overnight showers. Highs near 60 degrees.

