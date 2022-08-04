Today's Forecast: Chance for a few showers and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Lingering showers and storms are expected to come to a close early this morning, with dry skies for the remainder of the day. The humidity breaks tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies to wrap up the work week. Temperatures soar back to nearly 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday with our next shower and storm chance arriving on Sunday afternoon and evening. Shower and storms chances continue into Monday and Tuesday of next week. For your latest West Michigan forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, download the FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: A chance of a shower or morning thunderstorm, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Less humid. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s near 90.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds leading to evening shower and storm chances. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with shower and storms chances. Highs in the lower 80s.

