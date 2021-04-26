Today's Forecast: Breezy with mostly to partly cloudy skies

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Monday marks the start of a warm-up with temperatures rising into the low to mid 60s by day's end. A slight chance for a shower or storm overnight Monday into Tuesday mostly north of I-96. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s from Grand Rapids and off south and east. Locations northwest of Grand Rapids will be slightly cooler due to the lake influence with a strong southwesterly wind. Tuesday late day/evening we can have showers and storms develop continuing into Wednesday morning. Wednesday into Thursday the weather pattern will become more unsettled with scattered shower and storms expected and possible heavy rainfall at times. Temperatures remain seasonable and even mild through the current 7-day.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 60s. Southeast winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm mostly north of I-96. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast to south winds at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm! Showers and storms developing late day/evening. Highs near 80. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild with scattered showers and storms mostly in the morning. Highs near 70

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and dry. Highs in the upper 50s.

