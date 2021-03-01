Tonight's Forecast: Clear skies, lighter winds and cold

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: After a strong cold front moved through earlier today, the cold air has settled in and will stick around tonight. This will push temperatures down into the middle teens in combination with clear skies and lighter winds. Lucky for us, high pressure that will be in place overhead tonight will slide to our east tomorrow, setting up a warm wind on Tuesday. While we will start out cold in the morning, sunshine and the southwesterly wind will give us temperatures back in the lower 40s. The winds will be fairly strong again on Tuesday, so wind chills will remain in the 20s and 30s. Sunshine won't leave us any time soon, with the entire 7-day forecast remaining dry and sunny.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Winds lighten overnight. Lows in the middle teens.

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy, and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 40s. South/southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Our warmest day of the week. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Highs in the middle 40s.