Today's Forecast: Breezy with a mix of clouds and light rain possible south of I-96

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies to kick off the morning as the wind weakened but remains breezy. Factoring in the wind, the feels-like temperatures will be in the lower 30s or upper 20s this morning, so you might need an extra layer. Clouds fill in leading to mostly cloudy skies for most of today, especially south of I-96 as a weaker system moves south of Grand Rapids bringing some light rain to the Kalamazoo / Battle Creek area. Temperatures stay cooler through Easter weekend, with highs only in the 40s featuring some sunshine! Our next system sets up late Sunday into Monday morning with scattered rain and snow showers possible through Tuesday morning. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast, live radar, and immediate severe weather alerts.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers south of I-96. West/southwest wind at 15 to 25 mph with 35 mph gusts possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. West winds 5 to 10 mpg with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows at 30 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy and chilly. Highs around 40.

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with a rain/snow mix shower chance. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Early morning drop or flake with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

