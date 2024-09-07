Today's Forecast: Breezy, cool, mostly dry

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: The core of the coolest air will be in place for your Saturday, making it feel like the middle of fall. Some near Lake Michigan may still encounter a few lake effect showers or sprinkles, but inland, we should have a breezy and cool weekend. A BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY remain in effect for all lake shore counties until Sunday morning. Wind gusts on Saturday could exceed 30 mph at times. The system will exit West Michigan later Saturday, but we do have the chance for a few waterspouts on Lake Michigan this weekend with significantly cooler air flowing over the relatively warmer waters! If you take any photos, make sure to post them to our FOX 17 Facebook page. After Sunday, highs will spike back up into the 80s, even upper 80s! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny inland, a few isolated showers along the lakefront. Cool, with highs only in the low/mid 60s. Waterspouts possible on Lake Michigan.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, a few showers along the lake shore possible. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and cool. Highs in near 70.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the middle 80s.

