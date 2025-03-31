Today's Forecast; Breezy and Sharply Colder

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Breezy and sharply colder air is settling into West Michigan today, with a few scattered snow flurries for the morning hours. The winter-feeling air mass is a stark contrast to the widespread severe weather outbreak yesterday afternoon and evening, which produced widespread wind and tornado damage. Sunshine will return today, with highs struggling to reach 40-degrees in most locations; and "feels-like" readings/wind chills only in the 20s for much of the day. Cold and fairly quiet weather conditions will prevail for the early week, but another round of robust storms is likely to produce more severe weather for the middle of the week. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed areas from I-96 to the south under an ENHANCED RISK AREA (Level 3 out of 5) for severe storms for Wednesday. In advance of the storms, Wednesday's highs will again reach the mid-60s. Weather conditions become quiet and seasonable to finish the week, with some sunshine and highs in the low-mid 50s for Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Breezy and sharply colder with a chance of lt. flurries early. Sunshine returns during the afternoon. Highs around 40. Winds: NW 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Cold and quiet with mostly clear skies. Lows in the low 20s. Winds: N 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine giving way to increasing cloudiness, with highs in the mid 40s. (Slight chance late day rain/snow mix) Winds: E 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: ENHANCED RISK SEVERE Breezy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong or severe. Highs in the mid-upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers, mainly during the morning hours. Highs in the mid-50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Pleasant. Highs in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY: Chance few showers. Highs in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Colder with the chance for a lt. wintry mix. Highs in the upper 40s.

