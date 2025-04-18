Today's Forecast; Breezy and much warmer; Chance strong storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A breezy and very warm day is on tap across West Michigan, with highs expected to surge into the 70s. Much of the day will be dry, though there will be a few rounds of showers and storms moving through, with a small chance a few of those storms could reach severe criteria. The risk for severe weather has lessened, with the Storm Prediction Center reducing our state to the lowest risk; a Marginal Risk Area (Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms. Pockets of locally heavy rain, along with strong winds and large hail will be the primary threats. With the unstable air building into the area, a midday round of showers and storms is likely, mainly along and north of I-96. Any severe weather likely holds off until after 6PM. Pleasant weather is on tap for much of Easter Weekend, with partial sunshine and highs in the mid/upper 50s both Saturday and Easter Sunday. Showers are possible later Sunday with better chances for rain to arrive on Monday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Breezy and much warmer, with a few periods of showers and thunderstorms MARGINAL RISK SEVERE (Level 1 out of 5) especially in the evening/night. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Storm threat ends quickly with a few lingering showers. Lows in the mid-40s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Drying Out! Partly sunny, Breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Clouds increasing; Chance late day showers. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

MONDAY: Breezy and milder with a few rain showers and storms. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine Returns. Pleasant. Highs in the low 60s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

