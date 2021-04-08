Today's Forecast: Breezy and mild, but shower/storm chances increase

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We expect some morning sunshine with variably cloudy skies, but look for the clouds to thicken today with increasing shower/storm chances this afternoon/evening. There may be some brief heavy downpours and some of the storms may contain some hail/gusty winds. In fact, locations along/south of I-96 remain in a MARGINAL threat for a few of these storms pulsing up to severe levels. Friday will yield a few showers and cooler temps with highs in the low 60s. Perhaps our biggest rainfall of the week arrives late Saturday when some locations may pick up an inch or more or rain, especially south/east of Grand Rapids. A cooling trend is expected into next week which may actually carry our temps slightly below average for mid April.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs still unseasonably warm in the low/mid 70s. Winds southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a few showers, perhaps a thunderstorm or two. Lows around 50. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible and maybe a rumble of thunder. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the low 60s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with evening and night rain developing. It may be moderate to heavy at times, especially south and east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Gusty winds. Highs in the upper 50s.