Today's Forecast: Breezy and cooler with scattered showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will yield a few scattered showers and cooler temps with highs in the low/mid 60s. Our biggest, most widespread rainfall arrives Saturday afternoon/evening when some locations may pick up a half inch to one inch of rain. Showers are expected to linger into Sunday. The general trend going into next week will be for spotty showers and cooler temps. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the middle 50s.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible and maybe a rumble of thunder. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW/SATURDAY: Some morning sunshine possible, otherwise increasing clouds with afternoon and evening rain developing. It may be steady to moderate at times. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds east-southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s.