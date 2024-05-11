Today's Forecast: Breezy and cool with a few showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: The Amway River Bank Run is set to occur in between our early morning rain and a few pop up showers Saturday! ?Temperatures start in the lower 50s, but we don't warm up much. Most areas will struggle to hit 60 degrees this afternoon. We wil be breezy with pop-up showers in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Clouds begin to clear by 6 P.M., setting us up for a clear and cool night. Mother's Day is Sunday, and it looks partly cloudy with a pop up shower in the afternoon, but highs in the lower 70s. A better chance for rain arrive after sunset Sunday into Monday. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

**Incredible viewing of the Northern Lights in West Michigan last night. If you took any photos, please email them to news@fox17online.com.**

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to start. Breezy with some afternoon clearing likely. A few pop-up showers in the afternoon, especially along and north of I-96. Highs near 60 degrees. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to fully clear skies. Lows in the middle 40s. Light west wind. By the way...we have another opportunity to view the vivid Northern Lights! Make sure to look up to the north! Further away from city lights, the better.

SUNDAY/MOTHER'S DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs around 70.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Chance of showers or a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to full sunshine. Highs in the lower 70s.

