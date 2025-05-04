Today's Forecast; Breezy and Cool Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Terri DeBoer: Cool air continues to dominate, as a low pressure center to the south of Michigan funnels in a northeasterly wind. Clouds will be on the increase today, with scattered rain showers eventually developing from south to north. The rain will likely arrive around midday in Kalamazoo, and will continue to spread to the north through the afternoon and evening. Several dry hours are likely for Sunday. Rain is likely for Sunday night, with a few lingering showers for Monday. Monday will be cool, with a few rain showers; though definitely not a "wash out". A few showers will linger for later Monday into Tuesday, but much of the rain will press to the east of US-131 for Tuesday. More sunshine returns by mid-week, with Wednesday's highs likely climbing back into the low-70s. The second half of the week looks very nice, with lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s and low-70s. At this point, the weekend is looking dry and warmer; for the River Bank Run; Tulip Time activities as well as Mother's Day! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy and cool with rain showers developing in the afternoon/evening; from south to north. Highs in the upper 50s near 60. Winds northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers likely. Lows in the 40s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. (Not a wash-out) Highs in the lower 60s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, mainly East of US-131. Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low-70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant. Highs in the low-70s.

SUNDAY: (MOTHER'S DAY) Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the mid-70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube