Today's Forecast; Breezy and cold; Few Snow Showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: It will be a blustery and very chilly kick-off to the last full week of March. Unseasonably cold air will grip the Great Lakes region today, with scattered snow showers. The majority of the snow will fall in areas along and north of I-96. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 8PM for Newaygo, Oceana, Mecosta, Mason and Lake Counties to the north. In those counties, 1-3 inches of snow is possible today; creating the potential for slippery travel conditions. Across the rest of West Michigan, there is the chance for a few isolated snow showers and flurries, but the big story will remain the unseasonably cold air. Afternoon highs are expected in the mid/upper 30s tomorrow, but winds gusting to 35 mph will make it feel like readings in the 20s. Cool and quiet conditions are likely for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs back in the low to mid 40s. Thursday will be a very nice late March day, with sunshine and highs in the low 50s. Milder air continues to gradually move into the region to finish the week and into the weekend, with occasional rain showers and highs around or a bit above 60-degrees. . Stay tuned to FOX 17 for latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Unseasonably cold and blustery. Scattered snow showers, mainly north of Grand Rapids. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 8PM for Newaygo, Oceana, Mecosta, Mason and Lake Counties to the north. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds west at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and cold, with lows in the mid-20s. Winds: West at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds: West at 5 to 15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered late day showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Rain showers likely. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

