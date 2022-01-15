Today's Forecast: Bitter cold temperatures with increasing sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Arctic air has returned! Feels like temperatures are in the single digits and even below zero at times early this morning. Wear extra layers and bundle up the next few days! At least we will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday, despite the very cold temperatures. Next week brings chilly temperatures, but rebounding into the upper 20s and lower 30s for daytime highs at the start of the week. Some light lake effect snow is due to arrive on Monday and then more impactful lake effect again Wednesday into Thursday. Light accumulations will be possible at that time. Thursday brings yet another shot of arctic air pushing temperatures back below average with daytime highs in the teens. Stay warm and stay safe!

TODAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, but cold. Highs in the upper teens. Wind chills in the single digits. East northeast winds 5 to mpg with gust around 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 1 degree with wind chills below zero. East southeast winds around 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon and evening light snow chances for locations north of I-96. Highs in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Temperatures starting off around 30 but falling throughout the day with another push of arctic air arriving.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube