Today's Forecast: Becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Cloud cover hangs around this morning, with few lingering light rain showers. Clouds decrease through mid-morning, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny by this afternoon and evening. Today's high temperatures will be in the lower 70s, making it a beautiful day to spend outside! The chance for a pop-up shower returns by Friday, with most of the precipitation in the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out on Friday, but severe weather is NOT expected. Between the two weekend days, Saturday is your pick day! A mix of sun and clouds settles in for Saturday, with the chance of a shower on Sunday. High temperatures the rest of this week and weekend stay in the low/mid 70s, but heat is expected to build back in for next week. A few days with high temperatures in the 80s are possible next week. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds northwest-west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the middle 50s. Winds northwest-west at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Chance of pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

