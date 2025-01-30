Today's Forecast: Beautiful day! Mostly Sunny and mild, lower 40s

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today is shaping up to be the warmest day of January, since December 30 when we reached 46 degrees! There may be some light icy or an icy mix along/north of I-96 Friday morning, but most of the precipitation is expected to be rain, snow showers, or a combination of the two. A few slick spots on the roads are possible. There is another chance for more rain/snow late Saturday night into Sunday. So far in Grand Rapids this season, we've tallied 52" of snow. Normal totals for the entire season are around 77", so we are well on pace into the end of January. Overall, we will be trending the next several days into milder temperatures (30s and a few 40s) and less chances for accumulating snow. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Increasing high/mid clouds in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, but rain develops across our southern counties and spreads northward. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning rain showers. Some snow may mix in from time to time. A brief icy mix of light freezing drizzle or freezing rain is possible along/north of I-96. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A little cooler. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a light rain/snow mix. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain/snow showers. Highs in the middle 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers or flurries.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube