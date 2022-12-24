Today's Forecast: Arctic plunge and blizzard conditions continue

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Steady snow showers continue to fall over West Michigan, bringing snow-covered and slick roadways. Visibility has significantly reduced due to persistent and strong wind gusts. It's feeling bitter cold with feels-like temperatures well-below zero. The system passing over the region will continue to provide difficult travel conditions through early this morning. If you MUST travel, take it slow! A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for Berrien, Cass, Oceana, Newaygo, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren Kalamazoo, and St. Joseph counties until 7 p.m. this evening. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Eaton, Ingham, Calhoun, and Jackson counties until 7 p.m. this evening. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Branch and Hillsdale counties until 1 p.m. this evening. Lastly, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Mecosta, Montcalm, and Ionia counties until 7 p.m. this evening. The difference between these is lighter snow accumulations and slightly better visibility well east of U.S. 131. In addition to feels-like temperatures well-below zero, the winds are also expected to generate power outages across the area! The worst travel conditions are likely along and towards the west of U.S. 131. Click here for the latest information about this passing storm, in addition to more information about the winter storm alerts. Lake effect starts to dwindle on Sunday, with a few flurries on Monday. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY/CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and very windy with snow likely. White-out or blizzard conditions, especially early in the day along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the teens. Winds west-northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chills -5 to -15.

SUNDAY / CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Chance of light lake effect snow showers or flurries. Highs in the teens, wind chills in the single digits.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance of light snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and dry with calmer winds. Highs in the middle 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain late. Highs in the lower 40 degrees.For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

