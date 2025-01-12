Today's Forecast: Arctic cold front energizes snow showers this evening

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A few snow showers will be possible, but today will feature fairly quiet and relatively mild conditions (for January, anyway!) Due to temperatures near freezing this afternoon, patchy freezing drizzle could mix in with the scattered snow showers. An Arctic cold front will march through the area this evening, with a band of stronger and more widespread snow likely to arrive this evening. Travel conditions may deteriorate for a few hours, just after sunset. The bigger story comes with falling temperatures later tonight into Monday. Stronger winds will push lake effect snow showers inland for Monday, with many areas picking up as much as 3-6" of snow between tonight and Wednesday. Temperatures Monday will fall from near 30 degrees to 10 degrees by Monday night. Tuesday will be stuck in the teens with feels like temperatures below zero at times. Lake effect snow showers are likely to continue into Wednesday, with temperatures moderating back into the low to mid 30s for highs to finish the week. If you are a winter weather lover, this cold pattern looks to be in place through at least the middle of January. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Breezy with scattered snow showers. (1" to 2" possible, especially west and northwest of Grand Rapids) Slight chance freezing drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 20 mph.

THIS EVENING: Snow showers energize 6-8 p.m., with the potential for a few hours of tricky travel conditions. Winds will be on the increase as an Arctic cold front moves through the area.

TONIGHT: Quite breezy and turning colder, with widespread snow showers. Overnight temperatures in the 20s. Winds: W 10-20 mph

MONDAY: Windy and sharply colder with widespread snow showers. 2-4" likely, with blowing and drifting snow possibly creating hazardous travel conditions. Morning temperatures in the 20s will fall into the teens by afternoon. Winds: W 15-25 mph and gusty

TUESDAY: Breezy and very cold as Arctic air grips the region. Snow showers likely, with the potential for several inches especially along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the mid to upper teens. Wind chills near or a bit below zero

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lighter lake effect snow showers, tapering off through the day. Highs only in the lower 20s.

THURSDAY: Chance few snow showers and not as cold. Highs near 30-degrees.

FRIDAY: Quiet and a bit warmer. Highs in the mid-30s.

SATURDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs in the low-30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube