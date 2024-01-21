Today's Forecast: Arctic air departs after today with some sunshine

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will be the last day of Arctic air in place for West Michigan. We anticipate some sunshine today with highs still stuck in the lower 20s. Warmer air returns tomorrow, getting back to near freezing Monday afternoon. We may see a quick burst of some snow showers around or just after the morning commute on Monday, but a better push of an icy mix of precipitation arrives late Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday morning. The chance of freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all possible Monday night into Tuesday...impacting our Tuesday morning commute. Any icing is expected to be under a tenth of an inch, mainly from Grand Rapids southward. North of Grand Rapids, we expect a burst of some heavy, wet snow with accumulations on the order of 2" to 4", perhaps some higher amounts, Monday through Tuesday afternoon. We will have to watch for any possible flooding concerns as snow is expected to melt quickly and possible ice jams along area rivers. Stay alert with FOX 17 News.

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 20s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of some snow around or just after the morning commute. Minor accumulations (if any), before most of the day stays dry. Another burst of precipitation in the form of an icy mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow occur Monday evening into the overnight hours. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a mix of rain and snow. It may stay all snow north of Grand Rapids where some higher accumulations are possible. Early indications are 2" to 4" in these areas, but it may be higher if no rain mixes in...on the order of 3" to 6". Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube