Today's Forecast: Arctic air arrives with snow showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: An Arctic Air mass is marching into West Michigan, with falling temperatures, gusty winds and widespread snow showers. Roads are icy under the snow, so travel will be tricky for this morning's commute. Heavier snow bands will energize tonight into late Tuesday night, so a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 7PM Monday through 1AM Wednesday. Stronger winds will push lake effect snow showers inland today, with many areas picking up as much as 3-6" of snow through Daybreak Wednesday. Overnight "feels-like" temperatures will be in the single digits to near zero, with consistent winds of 10 to 15 mph and higher gusts. Temperatures today will fall from the mid-20s early in the morning to around 10 degrees by tonight. Tuesday will be stuck in the teens with feels like temperatures below zero at times. Lake effect snow showers are likely to continue on and off into Wednesday, with temperatures moderating back into the low to mid 30s for highs to finish the week. If you are a winter weather lover, this cold pattern looks to be in place through much of the rest of January. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Windy and sharply colder with widespread snow showers. 2-4" likely, with blowing and drifting snow possibly creating hazardous travel conditions. Morning temperatures in the 20s will fall into the teens by afternoon, with wind chills dropping into the single figures this afternoon. Winds: W 15-25 mph and gusty

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Starting at 7PM Monday through 1AM Wednesday. Snow showers will intensify this evening through Daybreak Wednesday, with strong winds causing blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas. A layer of ice under the snow will create hazardous travel conditions.

TUESDAY: Breezy and very cold as Arctic air grips the region. Snow showers likely, with blowing and drifting snow creating challenging travel conditions, especially in rural areas. Highs in the mid to upper teens. Wind chills near or a bit below zero

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for just a few isolated pockets of lake effect snow showers, tapering off through the day. Highs only in the lower 20s.

THURSDAY: Chance few snow showers and not as cold. Highs in the low-30s.

FRIDAY: Dry and a bit warmer. Highs in the mid-30s.

SATURDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs in the low-30s.

SUNDAY: Much colder air arrives with scattered snow showers. Highs in the upper teens to near 20-degrees.

